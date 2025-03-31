FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

