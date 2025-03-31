FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,251 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

