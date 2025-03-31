Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,155,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,730,000 after acquiring an additional 599,045 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

