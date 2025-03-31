Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.91 Billion Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Capital One Financial worth $1,911,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,010,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,179,000 after purchasing an additional 304,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.