Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,269,721 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.23% of Kenvue worth $912,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.