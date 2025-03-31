Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,297 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15,029.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 128,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $28.83 on Monday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $720.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

