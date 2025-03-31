FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.36. Approximately 1,169,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,179,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FOX by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1,622.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

