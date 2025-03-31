Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

