Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,471,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FOX by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.