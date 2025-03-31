Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.1 %

FMX stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $131.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

