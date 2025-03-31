First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Boosted by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 208,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.