First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FICS opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.