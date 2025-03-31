First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FICS opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
