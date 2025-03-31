First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NFTY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.46. 33,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $65.90.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

