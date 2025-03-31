Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Finward Bancorp

In other news, Director Carolyn M. Burke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Youman bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,178.48. This trade represents a 6.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,472 shares of company stock worth $174,563 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $125.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

