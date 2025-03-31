Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,761. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.29.

In other news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,118.04. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,186 shares of company stock worth $203,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

