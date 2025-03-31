Family Legacy Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

GM stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

