Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

