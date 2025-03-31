Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 334,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,605,000 after buying an additional 104,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $465.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.12.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

