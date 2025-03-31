Family Legacy Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.