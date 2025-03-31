Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after buying an additional 569,385 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in Bank of America by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

