Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,828.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,991.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

