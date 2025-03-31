EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.89. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

