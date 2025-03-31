Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 30705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Expro Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
