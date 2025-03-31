Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 30705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

