Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,534 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

