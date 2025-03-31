Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Everstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1,171.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 190,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.64%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

