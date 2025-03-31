Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

