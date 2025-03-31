Everstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Everstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,714,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,479,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,020,000. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,968,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

