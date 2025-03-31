Everstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Everstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

