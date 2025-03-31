Everstar Asset Management LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

