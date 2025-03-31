EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Acquires $10,098.40 in Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. purchased 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,688.40. This trade represents a 1.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EON Resources Price Performance

Shares of EONR stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. EON Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About EON Resources

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

