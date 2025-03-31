EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Acquires $10,098.40 in Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. purchased 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,688.40. This trade represents a 1.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EON Resources Price Performance
Shares of EONR stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. EON Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About EON Resources
