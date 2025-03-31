ENI (NYSE:E) versus RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Review

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and RWE Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ENI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $88.80 billion 0.59 $5.16 billion $1.71 18.14 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion 0.79 $1.57 billion $7.49 4.80

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than RWE Aktiengesellschaft. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

ENI has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENI and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 2.76% 11.03% 4.16% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 12.03% 8.16% 2.75%

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ENI pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ENI and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 5 3 0 2.38 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 1 3.50

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.