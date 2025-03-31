Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and have sold 21,185,617 shares worth $582,983,444. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Endeavor Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR opened at $30.05 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

