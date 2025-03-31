enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 337976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of C$272.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,107. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.