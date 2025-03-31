Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.42% of Embraer worth $28,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.70. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

