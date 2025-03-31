Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,891 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Solventum were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $74.78 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.