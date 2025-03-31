Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 502,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 417,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

