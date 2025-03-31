Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

