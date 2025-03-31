Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $242,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 53.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

