Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.07 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $5,812,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 76,692 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 813,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 293,872 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

