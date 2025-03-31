Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.