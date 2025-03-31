Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 13,043 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

