Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 804,712 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323,996 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 804,712 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 3.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.55% of Akamai Technologies worth $222,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $477,454,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 273,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 169,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,823 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 837,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $402,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,424.80. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.