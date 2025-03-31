Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 210,882 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,882 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Unity Software worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 944,709 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $4,390,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.9 %

U stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $29,781.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,224.37. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,849,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

