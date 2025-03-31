Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,582 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $99.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

