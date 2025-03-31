Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $19.96 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,228,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,959,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Grab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Grab by 24.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,462,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 25.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 552,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

