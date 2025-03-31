Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

XOM opened at $117.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

