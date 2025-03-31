Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $53.91 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $53,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $852,732,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,792,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $782,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

