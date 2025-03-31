Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 8,604 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of NetApp worth $80,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NetApp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 940,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 210,746 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $88.40 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,359.82. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,979. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.