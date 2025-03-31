Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.32% of Mohawk Industries worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,076,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 179,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

