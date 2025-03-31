Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 24,549 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.85% of Valaris worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Valaris by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

VAL stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

